To Gordon Brown, Veterans Day means getting everyone fighting together for one cause, no matter their background. Being American, to him, is about a kind, fighting spirit.
“I have a very mixed bloodline and that’s kind of like a mutt,” Brown said. “I want to say that I represent America. I’m one of the most lovable, generous, caring people you ever meet until you piss me off.”
While Brown isn’t a veteran, he said that those who are have that American fighting spirit, something he is quite proud of. That’s why he thought it was important to attend a ribbon ceremony at the Kerrville National Cemetery in honor of U.S. veterans who gave their lives for the country.
“All of the people came together, and we didn’t fight for a title, royalty, to defend our king or queen,” Brown said. “We fought to defend our nation, our flag, our way of life. I’m very proud of that.”
The ceremony, which was put on by the Republican Women of Kerr County through the Caring for America committee, featured a color guard, an invocation and a flyover, while attendees placed hundreds of ribbons on graves.
The event drew people of all ages, including Wyatt Cline, a local seventh-grader, whose favorite part was the flyover.
“If we didn’t have (the veterans), we wouldn’t have all the freedoms that we have now,” Cline said.
Neil “Rhino” Rinearson, who was a pilot in the U.S. Air Force, attended the event with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. He said that the cemetery was a particularly special place to remember the dead.
“This particular hallowed plot of cemetery has a lot of older gentlemen that died in the early 1900s,” Rinearson said. “They’ve obviously paid their dues in the military. It was pretty rough at the time to do so, and I think they deserve the honor.”
