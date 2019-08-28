The first home Tivy High School football game is Friday, and with it comes a pre-game ceremony hosted by the Kerrville Public School Foundation.
The nonprofit will announce the 2019-20 Kerrville Public School Foundation grant recipients and recognize Teachers of the Year: Hillarie Swanner of Hal Peterson Middle School and Debbie Fowler of Tom Daniels Elementary.
“They are picked out of a large group of really good teachers,” said Erin Wofford, vice president of communications for KPSF. “I wish we could give more away, because there are so many that are out there that are truly teachers of the year. It just gives us an opportunity to help one of them from a higher-level education and one of them from the elementary-level education or middle school to shine. It’s well deserved.”
Thanks to its donors, KPSF awarded 21 teaching grants, amounting to a record $53,900 for Kerrville Independent School District educators. The grants will be used for a wide variety of projects, some of which include getting new technology for students and flexible feeding for the younger grades, Wofford said.
“There is a really great grant being given to the middle school called ‘One Book, One Day,’” Wofford said. “The entire student body will read one book throughout the day. They’ll have this book to be united over and have everybody accomplish that goal and, at the end of that day, the author will be invited to the school and give a presentation to the entire student body.”
Members of the KPSF board of directors recently handed out big checks to the campuses that received the grants: the KISD Early Childhood Center, Tom Daniels Elementary, Nimitz Elementary, Starkey Elementary, Tally Elementary, Hal Peterson Middle School and Tivy High School.
Every year, KPSF encourages Kerrville ISD teachers to submit grants for challenging, innovative learning opportunities that they would implement in their classrooms if funds were available. During the submission process, KPSF works closely with KISD administrators to identify grants that are most needed or beneficial.
“We have a really hardworking district, great teachers, good administration,” Wofford said. “Sometimes the funds aren’t there to do everything we want to do, so this is really exciting to be able to give these teachers these tools that are going to enhance learning experiences in their classroom with their kids.”
This isn’t the only grant program the KSPF runs each year; through other programs, KPSF has supported projects in KISD that have, in total, amounted to $900,000 over the past 30 years. This year saw more than $128,000 in projects.
Friday’s event will begin at 7:15 p.m., right before the Tivy football game at Antler Stadium, 1310 Sidney Baker St.
For more on the Kerrville Public School Foundation or to make a donation, visit kpsf.net.
