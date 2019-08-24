Gonzalo Hernandez stares at a blank piece of paper inside Tivy’s locker room on a Friday morning. Moments earlier, a guest speaker had distributed yellow sheets to the Tivy football players during their athletic period, asking them to write a note to the person who has made the biggest impact in their life.
Hernandez immediately starts scribbling a tribute to his greatest hero.
“Thank you, mom for showing me the best love anyone could ask for and caring for me when no one else does,” He writes. “I love you so much and I am going to make you proud.”
Gonzalo penned this letter to Maria Hernandez on Sept. 29, 2017, the same date as her birthday.
“I am going to remember that for the rest of my life,” Gonzalo beamed.
Nearly two years later, The two experienced another special day on Thursday, participating in their final Tivy Moms 101 together. The senior defensive end ensured his mother was properly dressed for the occasion, giving her thick black eye paint, a white head band and two Nike bicep bands. He wanted his mom to look like an all-American Thursday night at Antler Stadium.
“I just love this woman so much,” said Gonzalo, wrapping his left arm around his mother’s shoulder and bringing her in for a hug. “Like Kevin Durant once said, she’s the real MVP.”
Maria certainly has been the most valuable person in Gonzalo’s life. In 1990, Maria migrated to Texas from Durango, Mexico, in search of a better life for her family. For the past 18 years, she’s also been a single mother, having to provide for Gonzalo and his four older siblings (Silvia, Branda, Natalia and Bando Hernandez). To accomplish this, she works two jobs — cleaning houses in the morning and waiting tables at El Sombrero in the afternoon — all while battling diabetes.
Not once, though, has Gonzalo heard his mom complain. As long as her children are happy, Maria’s happy.
“The reason I work so much is because I want you all to have a good life,” Maria always told her children. “I don’t want you all to worry about bills as adults.”
He was a first-team, all-district selection in 2018 after recording 11 sacks, 20 tackles for loss and 16 quarterback pressures. But he wanted to be even better his senior year, so he had one of the best individual off-seasons in the Tivy program. He attended all 20 of the Antlers’ optional summer strength and conditioning camps and blossomed into a vocal leader. Last week, his teammates voted Gonzalo to be one of the five Tivy team captains. His defensive line coach, Chris Russ, expects him to win the District 14-5A Div. II defensive MVP this season
Gonzalo had several reasons for toiling away this off-season. Naturally, he wanted to have the best senior year possible. He also just loves playing football and spending time with his teammates.
But the biggest reason for Gonzalo’s hard work can be found on that yellow sheet of paper. He promised his mother almost two years ago that he was going to make her proud. He’s not the type to break his promise.
“My mom worked too hard for me not to be great,” Gonzalo said.
MARIA’S DREAM
Gonzalo walks through the doors of the Tivy field house one summer morning at 6 a.m., taking a left turn toward the weight room. After he’s finished stretching, he begins loading a rusty barbell with 45-pound plates, sneaking in an extra workout before the start of SAC camp.
He followed this routine every day this summer. He’s honest: There were times when he heard his alarm ringing at 5:30 a.m. and didn’t want to get out of bed. During these moments, he always thought about one of his mother’s favorite sayings.
“Nunca te rindas y Siempre echale ganas.” The English translation of the proverb reads “Never give up and always try your best.”
“Her work ethic inspires me to work hard toward the things that I want,” Gonzalo said. “Nothing is given to us.”
Maria knows that better than most. She spent her childhood on a Durango ranch with her nine siblings. Food was scarce — beans and corn were the only two options.
“We weren’t very wealthy people,” Maria said. “But my mother and father tried to do as much as they could just to put food on the table for us.”
Maria, though, dreamed of a better life for her children. She wanted them to always have food, consistent access to health care and a chance to earn a steady living.
“She said there were more opportunities for us in the United States,” Gonzalo said.
Gonzalo faced obstacles during his childhood; his mother couldn’t always afford to buy him football cleats, and he never had the cool accessories that some of the other kids had. Still, it was a good childhood. Maria worked hard to pay off her home, ensuring that Gonzalo never had to move from place to place as a child. She also pushed him to perform well in the classroom.
“Don’t have girlfriends,” she jokingly told him. “Instead, focus on school.”
Gonzalo listened to the advice, for the most part, currently maintaining a 3.5 GPA.
Gonzalo also received plenty of support from his family; that was another blessing. His older sister Natalia was like a second mother. His uncle, Aurelio Rivera, served as a second father figure to Gonzalo, spending hours on the football field with him. And his older brother, Brando, was his best friend, constantly giving him “Guy” advice.
And every single one of them loved watching Gonzalo play football.
His mother’s experience, though, ultimately explains why Gonzalo woke up at 5:30 a.m. every day this summer to work out. His mom has devoted her entire life toward helping the people she loves. Now he’s trying to do everything he can to help his Tivy football family.
A SPECIAL BOND
Inside a Kerrville MiniMart, Natalia asks her mom a simple question.
“Hey, mom, can I have a dollar for a snack?”
Before Natalia can receive an answer, her 5-year-old brother gives her a solemn look, slowly shaking his head.
“No, our mom has a lot of bills,” Gonzalo informs Natalia. “Don’t be asking for a dollar.”
Thirteen years later, Maria still enjoys sharing the story.
“He was always looking out for me,” said Maria, flashing a warm smile.
Gonzalo strives to make his mother’s life a little easier. He always reminded her during her busy schedule to take her insulin, and tried his best to limit her consumption of Diet Cokes, her favorite beverage. He also knows how much his mother loves bingo night, so volunteers to clean the house and do the laundry every bingo night.
And even though money was tight, Maria still found ways to spoil her youngest son. When she picked him up from school, she usually took a detour to the nearby MiniMart, letting Gonzalo choose a snack.
“Don’t let your siblings know,” she advised while Gonzalo munched on his lunchable.
Their bond has only strengthened through football. Maria attends every single one of Gonzalo’s games, sporting a customizable T-shirt with Gonzalo’s name and number on the back. She has already asked El Sombrero to give her Friday nights off this fall.
“She says she doesn’t have a favorite child,” Gonzalo said with a sly grin. “But I know I’m definitely the favorite.”
A SPECIAL NIGHT
Maria grimaces while she stretches for Moms 101, feeling her right calf begin to cramp
In other words, her final Moms 101 is going to end earlier than expected.
Gonzalo breaks away from his friends to attend to his injured mom, helping her find a place to sit on the nearby bleachers. His friend, senior receiver, Stoney Rhodes, walks over to check on them, asking if there’s anything he can do to help.
“Nah, bro,” Gonzalo said. “Go back and enjoy your time with your mom.”
He smiles as he waves goodbye to Rhodes.
Maria smiles, too. Gonzalo is happy, so she’s happy.
Gonzalo then returns to sitting next to his mom. He never plans on leaving her side.
“I want to help my mom retire from working,” Gonzalo said. “I want to make so much money, she doesn’t have to worry about anything. She can do whatever because she deserves. That’s what inspires me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.