A 38-year-old Georgia man accused of pimping four women in Kerr County last April has been found guilty by a Kerr County jury.
After deliberating for about two hours this afternoon, the jury convicted Jemadari Chinua Williams of a second degree felony -- aggravated promotion of prostitution -- which is punishable by as much as 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Williams was arrested along with the four women on April 6, 2019, following a sting operation involving the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Fredericksburg Police Department. The operation was initiated after agencies learned Williams was trafficking women in Kerr County, according to an April press release from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
Williams had brought the women to Kerr County to meet a man who turned out to be an undercover police officer. Williams is a felon, having been convicted of armed robbery and discharging a firearm into the air in Minnesota several years ago.
He’s scheduled to be sentenced Thursday morning by 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. The defendant waived sentencing by a jury.
Williams appeared with his court-appointed attorney, Brett Ferguson, who had argued that although Williams may have believed he was pimping, that didn’t mean the women were of the same mind. Ferguson argued the state had the burden of proving the women were prostitutes before jurors could conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that Williams was a pimp. Ferguson said the women “were out to have fun, to just have a night on the town.”
“Listen to the recording,” Ferguson said in his closing statements. “They were just out to have a good time, not to be prostitutes.”
“There are no prostitutes here, not one of those girls agreed, not one of those girls offered and not one of those girls engaged in sexual conduct,” Ferguson told jurors on Wednesday during his closing remarks.
The women were arrested the same time as Williams and accused of possessing a small amount of cocaine, but prosecutors have not filed any charges against them. Two of the women are San Antonio residents, one is from Laredo and the other from Washington State.
Stephen Harpold, 198th assistant district attorney, expressed indignation at Ferguson’s argument.
“To me, it’s insulting to stand in front of y’all and say to y’all they didn’t have a clue,” Harpold told jurors. “I think that is insulting to y’all’s intelligence as factfinders who listened to evidence in this case. ‘They were just out to have a good time.’ Really?”
During the sting operation, Williams had sent lewd photos of women to the undercover officer arranging the meet in Center Point. Harpold said this, along with some of their phone calls with the undercover officer indicated the women knew they were engaging in prostitution.
“They were offering up themselves to take a fee,” Harpold said. “That is absolutely clear.”
After court adjourned, Ferguson said he plans to appeal the verdict on the basis of “sufficiency of the evidence,” a common legal line of attack used in appellate courts.
