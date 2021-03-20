Kerr County peace officers are thankful for the gift basket brought by Sharon Kubenka, middle, from the Executive Women’s Club. At left is Scott Gaige, sheriff’s office training officer; at right is sheriff’s office Captain Scott Prout.
Kerrville police officers are shown with a basket given to them by the Executive Women’s Club. From left are Officer Jacob Trevino, Lt. Martin Morris, Officer Zach Martin, Officer Matt Cotts and Officer Juan Acosta.
Courtesy
First responders at the Kerrville Fire Department, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and the police departments of Ingram and Kerrville were among those treated to gift baskets from the Executive Women’s Club on St. Patrick’s Day.
“We are ‘lucky’ to have such an amazing group of First Responders,” states a Facebook post from the club.
