The 29-year-old Center Point man accused of driving drunk and killing four motorcyclists last year has pleaded guilty to all charges.
Ivan D. Robles-Navejas pleaded guilty to seven felonies before 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III on Wednesday morning — four counts of intoxication manslaughter and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is due to be sentenced during a hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 19, 2022, at the Kerr County Courthouse and could face as much as 80 years in prison.
