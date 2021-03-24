A 36-year-old Kerrville man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to two felony DWI charges.
Gilbert Matthew Wilkerson appeared in a Wednesday morning hearing with 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III and pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated on Aug. 14, 2019, in Gillespie County, and on July 2, 2019, in Kerr County. By the time Wilkerson committed each of these offenses, he already had been convicted of DWI at least twice. The charge of DWI is normally a misdemeanor in Texas, unless a given defendant already has been convicted of this charge at least twice before.
