Medical personnel prepare a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in San Antonio. Coronavirus testing in Texas has dropped significantly, mirroring nationwide trends, just as schools reopen and football teams charge ahead with plans to play. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
AUSTIN (AP) — Texas health officials reported 2,800 new coronavirus cases Saturday and 64 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
There have been 638,310 total confirmed cases in the state and 13,472 deaths, up from 635,315 cases and 13,408 deaths on Saturday, according to he Texas Department of State Health Services. The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
