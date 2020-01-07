The 44-year-old Kerr County corrections officer who recently died from flu-related medical complications had come down with the virus despite having had a flu shot, according to the sheriff.
“He was a young and healthy man,” said Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer to county commissioners during their regular meeting Monday morning.
Stephen Walters, of Pipe Creek, died at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio on Dec. 29 after struggling with Type A flu for weeks. Walters and his wife had both had their flu shots, Hierholzer said before letting commissioners know about a fund that had been set up to assist the Walters Family. Walters is survived by his wife and young children.
People can donate to the Stephen Walters benefit account at any branch of Security State Bank and Trust, said the sheriff’s office in a recent press release.
Hierholzer also told commissioners that Walters’s widow will receive a check for the equivalent of a year of her husband’s salary, due to the county’s current insurance plan.
The sheriff said there will be a celebration of life service for Walters at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at Gateway Fellowship Church, 151 Purple Sage Road in Bandera. There is a noon benefit event on Jan. 25 at 11th Street Cowboy Bar, 307 11th St., Bandera.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, recent studies show that flu vaccination reduces the risk of flu illness by between 40 and 60 percent among the overall population “during seasons when most circulating flu viruses are well-matched to the flu vaccine.”
The vaccines work better against Type B and H1N1, but is less effective against H3N2, according to the CDC. Type A flu includes H1N1 and H3N2, but it’s not clear what variety Walters had.
A recent CDC study examined 1,325 people who had H1N1, 1,350 people who had H3N2, and 7,249 who did not have any kind of flu. Of those who had H1N1, 42 percent had been vaccinated. Of those who had H3N2, 53 percent had been vaccinated. Of those who did not have the flu, 56 percent had been vaccinated.
The vaccines were less effective for people ages 50 and older, with more than 50 percent of flu-positive cases occurring despite the vaccine. For people over age 65, more than 80 percent of flu-positive cases occurred despite the vaccine.
