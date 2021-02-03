A 22-year-old Kerrville man jailed in December on accusations of public intoxication was jailed again, this time on suspicion of drunkenly setting a pile of leaves alight and causing a fire that destroyed his neighbor’s fence.
About 4 p.m. Saturday, a Kerrville Police Department officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Bow Lane at the request of Kerrville Fire Department for a report of property damage due to an open fire, Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman reported. The officer met with the homeowner, Joseph Brandon Diaz, who reported he had raked leaves in his backyard into a pile and then set them on fire, Lamb reported.
A bill, HB 1359, has been filed by a legislator from Fredericksburg that would allow Texans to vote on whether the state should secede from the U.S.
According to the bill, the vote would be a non-binding referendum, and a ballot would be printed containing this language: "Should the legislature of the State of Texas submit a plan for leaving the United States of America and establishing an independent republic?"
