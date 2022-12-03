Two local law enforcement agencies will be working even closer as they made moves this week to share physical space and grant digital permissions.
At the request of Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, the Kerr County Commissioners Court on Monday voted unanimously to approve two interlocal agreements with the city of Kerrville. Pursuant to the agreements, the sheriff’s office and police department will provide one another’s offices with supplemental workstations, an effort to work “smarter, not harder,” Leitha told the court Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.