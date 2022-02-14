Sklar Savarin, a senior at Tivy High School, shows off her mural she is painting for the Kerrville Pets Alive! office on Clay Street. In total, she will have spent more than 35 hours completing the mural.
Skylar Savarin, a senior at Tivy High School, has spent her Sunday afternoons for the past five weeks creating a mural for the Kerrville Pets Alive! office on Clay Street. So far, she has spent more than 25 hours of effort painting the cat, dog and butterfly images on a colorful background.
“It is probably going to take me more than 35 hours to complete the mural,” said Savarin. “I’m just really excited to be in the mix of all of this, with all the murals around town. I come out every Sunday to work on the mural.”
