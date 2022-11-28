The Munoz family celebrates a successful dinner on Thanksgiving Day. The sign was one of many items that was donated to help out the family in their quest to pay something back to the community for their successes. From left are Sway Munoz, 15, Faith Nolan, 11, Misty Munoz, 11-month-old Bailey Munoz and James Munoz. Kneeling in front is Julian Munoz, James Munoz’s brother.
Serving up dessert is Valerie States at the Thanksgiving Day feast hosted by the Munoz family at Louise Hays Park on Thursday. The meal is a repayment of what James Munoz said is his good fortune in life. He and his family want to help others in the way he was helped when he needed it.
Roger Mathews
Faith Nolan, 11, holds her sister, Bailey, 11 months, and waits for the start of the Munoz family Thanksgiving feast on Thursday at Louise Hays Park.
After threatening rain all morning, the weather turned clear and a little warmer just in time for the second annual Munoz family Thanksgiving dinner Thursday at Louise Hays Park.
The Munoz family decided to give back to the community and provide a free Thanksgiving feast for anyone who showed up at the park. It is James Munoz’s way to pay back for the times he received help over the years.
