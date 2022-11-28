After threatening rain all morning, the weather turned clear and a little warmer just in time for the second annual Munoz family Thanksgiving dinner Thursday at Louise Hays Park.

The Munoz family decided to give back to the community and provide a free Thanksgiving feast for anyone who showed up at the park. It is James Munoz’s way to pay back for the times he received help over the years.

