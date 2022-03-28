A customer at a local bank deposited a check that bounced, and after attempts were made to resolve the matter privately, the police became involved.
Officers were dispatched to a financial institution off Memorial Boulevard on March 14 and took a report of a $2,700 check that had been cashed there on the account of a person at a different bank in San Antonio. But the check bounced, according to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, Kerrville Police Department spokesman.
