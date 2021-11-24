Friends of the Library donate $250K for mansion renovations

Martha Mitchell, president of the Friends of the Library, presents a $250,000 check to Danielle Brigati, library director. From left are Friends of the Library board members Skye Alexander and David McCormick; Mitchell; Brigati; and Friends of the Library board member Patti Ross.
The Friends of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library committed $250,000 to help fund the renovation of the Schreiner/Schellhase Mansion on the library campus. The mansion will house the new Heart of the Hills Heritage Center.
The mission of the Heritage Center is to collect, preserve, interpret and promote the cultural heritage and history of Kerr County and the Texas Hill Country through exhibits, educational activities and special events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.