Lourna M. Marquez-Carrasquillo, who is the community liaison for South Texas with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service in San Antonio, addresses the gathered members of the League of Women Voters, Hill Country Chapter and assorted guests at Schreiner University on Friday.
League of Women Voters members Cathrine Learoyd, left, and Maggie Megee celebrate with keynote speaker for the dinner, Lourna M. Marquez-Carrasquillo, B.K. Gamble, Kerrville Mayor Judy Eychner and George Eychner at a dinner Friday evening, celebrating the 102nd anniversary of the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which gave women the vote.
Roger Mathews
Members of the Hill Country League of Women Voters, along with local dignitaries, celebrated the 102nd anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, effectively giving the vote to women. A dinner was held at Schreiner University to mark the event, and a special guest from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service spoke on the many paths to citizenship.
Lourna M. Marquez-Carrasquillo, the community relations specialist for Southern Texas, recently took over that office, coming from a deep background in the law and immigration. She spent 10 years with the Immigration Justice Project in southern California, including managing the Legal Orientation Program for them.
