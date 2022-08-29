Members of the Hill Country League of Women Voters, along with local dignitaries, celebrated the 102nd anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, effectively giving the vote to women. A dinner was held at Schreiner University to mark the event, and a special guest from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service spoke on the many paths to citizenship.

Lourna M. Marquez-Carrasquillo, the community relations specialist for Southern Texas, recently took over that office, coming from a deep background in the law and immigration. She spent 10 years with the Immigration Justice Project in southern California, including managing the Legal Orientation Program for them.

