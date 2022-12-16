Mindy Wendele addresses the Kerrville Independent School District board of trustees at its monthly meeting Monday, to seek approval for a project to design a life-sized bronze statue of Johnny Manziel for donation to the Kerrville school district for display at Antler Stadium. The project will be paid for by private donations, according to Wendele.
A group of Kerrville citizens want to give a life size statue of Johnny Manziel to the Kerrville Independent School district to be displayed at Antler Stadium. Mindy Wendele, coordinator of the effort, addressed the Kerrville Independent School District board of trustees at the December monthly meeting on Monday.
“We have not set a budget yet,” said Wendele. “This is our first major step in this detail tonight. We have been visiting about a budget, but it is not finalized tonight. If we can go forward with this and get a partner in the KISD and Antler Stadium, it might be the very first one in the nation that honors our Heisman Trophy winner.”
