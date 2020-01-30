Kerrville’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is looking for applicants to fill open positions on the board.
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board receives updates from staff, provides input on park improvement projects, assists with department programming and special events and advises the Kerrville City Council on matters regarding parks and recreation.
The board also promotes cooperation between the city and its residents, institutions and agencies interested in recreational activities in order to secure the greatest public welfare, according to a press release from the city.
A majority of the board must be residents of Kerrville, and all must be residents of Kerr County. Board members include those interested in parks and recreation and those knowledgeable in such matters including parks, aquatics, golf, tennis, sports facilities, trees and landscaping, marketing and special events.
Board members serve two-year terms and meet quarterly or as called on the second Thursday of the month at 8:15 a.m. at City Hall, 701 Main St. Meetings last about an hour and a half. Applicants must be able to fulfill the meeting commitment.
Interested parties may fill out an application found on the city website at KerrvilleTX.gov. It can be filled out and submitted online or printed and turned in to the city secretary’s office at City Hall.
The deadline to submit an application is 5 p.m. March 31.
For more information on the board, contact Public Information Officer Stuart Cunyus at 830-258-1116.
