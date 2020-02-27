A 25-year-old Kerrville man was arrested and accused ofdriving drunk and crashing into a light pole near Chick-fil-A.
About 2:25 p.m. Saturday, a Kerrville police officer responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Junction Highway and Harper Road. The officer determined that a blue sedan traveling on Harper Road had left the roadway and collided with the concrete base of a light pole, according to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman.
“A witness flagged the officer down and stated her husband was following behind the driver, who was trying to leave the area,” Lamb said in an email. “The officer located the witness, an off-duty Kerrville firefighter, who was watching the subject walk away.”
The firefighter pointed out the man, later identified as Aurelio Luna Jr., and said he saw Luna crash, exit the vehicle and leave, Lamb said.
“The officer made contact with Luna, who displayed symptoms of intoxication,” Lamb said in the email.
Luna failed a sobriety test and was arrested. He was released the next day on bonds totaling $2,500, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.