Texans have less than a year to get their IDs updated if they want to fly anywhere, and for people who have had their name changed, this might mean ruffling through old papers.
WHAT IS A REAL ID?
The REAL ID is basically the newest version of a driver’s license or ID card. It has some variation of a small star in a cutout shape. Having a REAL ID is a nationwide requirement for flying after October 2020.
“Since Texas has been issuing REAL ID-compliant cards since 2016, most Texans — about 77 percent — will have a compliant card by the deadline,” said a representative from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The REAL ID is meant to be more secure because in order to obtain it, ID holders must go through a verification process with a lot of different documents.
Anyone renewing an ID, whether they previously had a REAL ID or not, will get a REAL ID, according to DPS.
WHAT DO I NEED TO BRING?
Depending on what DPS has on file, some people who have already had an ID in Texas might not need to bring all required documents. Those renewing will receive a letter of what they need to bring, but if they’re renewing early or before receiving the letter, DPS recommends bringing all of the documents just to be prepared.
Having a REAL ID requires:
Verification of U.S. citizenship or lawful presence within the U.S. based on documents issued by DPS.
Social Security, verification of Social Security number or proof that the customer is not eligible for a Social Security number.
Residency, verification of address and Texas residency
Identity, verification of name and date of birth.
Also, renewals cost between $25 and $33 and replacements cost $11.
Just to make sure, DPS has an online tool for checking what’s necessary to bring at dps.texas.gov/DriverLicense/RealID.
ID/NAME VERIFICATION
When it comes to proving identification and name verification, applicants who have had name changes — such as married or divorced women — need to bring evidence of every name change they’ve had. That means bringing marriage licenses, divorce decrees, amended birth certificates or court documents.
IF YOUR ID EXPIRES AFTER OCTOBER 2020
Passports work as REAL ID credentials. Otherwise, ID holders can renew up to two years ahead of time or request a duplicate.
WHERE DO I UPDATE MY ID?
Some customers are eligible to renew their DL or ID online or by phone. To check for eligibility, call 866-357-3639.
All first-time applications for a DL or ID card must be done in person.
