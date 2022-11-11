Jane Johnson Buck, a Kerrville resident and author, will hold a book signing at Entertainmart, 501 Main St., 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. This is her second book, and her first book for adults.
The book was written during her high school years in Bandera during study hall, she said, and she finally went back to it a few years ago. It is partly inspired by the actions of her “racist” father, she said, and his outlook on what he called “white trash.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.