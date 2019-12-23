Hill Country Telephone Cooperative gathered nearly 150 toys for needy children in the Texas Hill Country through its “Giving Spirit” campaign and distributed those toys through several charities, including K’Star’s Emergency Childrens’ Shelter, Bluebonnet CASA and Sutton County Food Pantry and Resource Center.
“We are overwhelmed in the best way by the giving spirit here in the Texas Hill Country,” said Craig Cook, chief executive officer for HCTC. “This is the third year of our Christmas toy drive campaign and we could not be prouder of our long-time customers — and new customers — for their giving spirit.”
Customers of HCTC who donated a toy of at least a $15 value were eligible for upgrades to their existing or new service.
“One sweet couple came in with a girl’s bike (pink) with helmet, and a boy’s bike (green) with helmet,” Cook said. “They weren’t yet customers but signed up on the spot for our internet service. We were — and remain — humbled by their generosity and trust in our service.”
Headquartered in Ingram, Texas, HCTC serves almost 12,000 customers across 15 counties, spanning nearly 3,000 square miles.
“We are thankful for our team and for our customers,” stated Bernice Fischer, HCTC marketing manager. “Through the giving spirit of our customers, many less-fortunate children will be able to enjoy Christmas this year. We are happy to have contributed the toys we collected for K’Star Emergency Children’s Shelter, Bluebonnet CASA, and Sutton County Food Pantry and Resource Center.”
