Several hundred supporters and members of the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and the Kerr County Sheriff’s Foundation gathered at the Arcadia Live on Tuesday for a fundraiser to help the sheriff’s office purchase a Bearcat G-3 assault vehicle. The vehicle will be a part of the Special Response Team and operate with other first responders in emergency situations.

Sheriff Larry Leitha addressed the crowd after showing a video of his new Special Response Team. In conjunction with the Kerrville Police Department, they recently utilized the new equipment provided by funding through the Kerr County Sheriff’s Foundation. The combined operation took down a group of thieves who were stealing from homes in the Kerrville area.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.