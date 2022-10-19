Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha addresses the crowd at the Kerr County Sheriff’s Foundation fundraiser Tuesday at Arcadia Live. The fundraiser was held to help the sheriff’s department to purchase a Bearcat assault vehicle.
Jason Waldrip, captain with the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, discusses the benefits and advantages of having an armored vehicle for their use. Although the vehicle is designed for use by a Special Response Team, it can also be used in other emergencies, such as icy weather or flooding. Waldrip said the vehicle will be available for any other department to use if needed.
Equipment for the Special Response Team is on display at the fundraiser Tuesday at Arcadia Live, hosted by the Kerr County Sheriff's Foundation. Last year the Foundation purchased enough equipment for 12 officers at a cost of $10,000 each. Sheriff Larry Leitha told the gathered crowd that the Sheriff's Department immediately used the equipment in the performance of their job.
Members of the Kerr County Sheriff's Foundation were presented to the crowd of donors at the fundraiser Tuesday at Arcadia Live. From left, they are Chris Coffee, board member, Casey Tucker, board member, Heather McClung, secretary, Angela Adams, social media coordinator, John McGilvray, board member and Tomasa O'Hern, treasurer.
Roger Mathews
Roger Mathews
Socializing before the fundraiser starts, from left are deputy Brandon Rowe, Sheriff Larry Leitha and deputy Jaron Ince. The event raised funds toward the purchase of a Bearcat C-3 assault vehicle.
Roger Mathews
Roger Mathews
Several hundred supporters and members of the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and the Kerr County Sheriff’s Foundation gathered at the Arcadia Live on Tuesday for a fundraiser to help the sheriff’s office purchase a Bearcat G-3 assault vehicle. The vehicle will be a part of the Special Response Team and operate with other first responders in emergency situations.
Sheriff Larry Leitha addressed the crowd after showing a video of his new Special Response Team. In conjunction with the Kerrville Police Department, they recently utilized the new equipment provided by funding through the Kerr County Sheriff’s Foundation. The combined operation took down a group of thieves who were stealing from homes in the Kerrville area.
