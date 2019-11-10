A 41-year-old Kerrville woman pleaded guilty this week to causing a vehicle crash and leaving the scene.
Kallie Lee Owen appeared before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson on Monday, pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony and was sentenced to six years of probation.
If Owen completes probation, which includes obtaining treatment for drug or alcohol abuse, she may avoid a felony conviction, and the charge will be dismissed, pursuant to a plea agreement between the office of 198th District Attorney Scott Monroe and Owen’s retained attorney, Wendellyn K. Rush.
Owen also was fined $3,000 and ordered to pay $353 in court costs.
Her charge is a felony because the October 2018 crash resulted in a man’s injury, and she was accused of failing to render reasonable assistance or leave information such as her name and insurance data.
The nature of the man’s injury wasn’t available.
