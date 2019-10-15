Sunday’s power outage that affected thousands of Kerrville-area residents appears to have been caused by birds perching on power lines near the police department, according to the electric utility.
“The crews (who responded to the outage) found some electrocuted birds,” said Allison Bueché, spokeswoman for the Kerrville Public Utility Board.
According to Bueché, the birds perching on lines between Sidney Baker and North Street — between the police department and the Valero — appear to have caused a loss of power to the transformer at the Stadium Substation, which affected 3,714 KPUB customers from 6:57 to 8:26 p.m. Sunday.
More common than outages caused by birds are those resulting from squirrels and tree limbs damaged by storms, Bueché said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.