The Hill Country Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars honored the Kerrville Police Department and one of the area’s longest-serving peace officers: Paul Gonzales, who serves as school resource officer at Tivy.

“The Kerrville Police Department has been and continues to be, a model of effective community policing, as exemplified by the sustained outstanding performance, loyalty and devotion to duty of Officer Paul Gonzales, while maintaining a professional decorum, respectability, and a secure community environment,” states the local MOWW chapter’s proclamation issued at its meeting this month.

