The Kerrville Police Department recently received $116,258 from the U.S. Department of Justice for de-escalation training and equipment.
“The technology includes real world-based scenarios with a wide spectrum of situations incorporating movement, sounds, distractions and the trainee’s ability to interact and role-play within the scenarios,” reads a statement by Kerrville police Lt. Mary Krebs. “Scenarios are set in 360-degree photos of actual locations an officer would normally respond to.”
