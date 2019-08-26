➤ We asked our readers on Facebook what they thought of breastfeeding in public, and here were some of their responses:
➤ I will breastfeed my baby whenever and wherever she is hungry. And if someone has a problem with that, then they can eat under a blanket.
➤ We’re ok with bum cheeks hanging out of shorts and cleavage galore, but as soon as you bust out a boobie to feed your child, good heavens! Have some decency, woman!
