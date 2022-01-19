A 29-year-old Center Point man convicted of killing four motorcyclists in 2020 and injuring three was set to be sentenced Wednesday, but the hearing was rescheduled.
Ivan Robles-Navejas, who pleaded guilty in October to causing the July 18, 2020, crash on Texas 16 just south of Kerrville that involved bikers of the Thin Blue Line club and a passenger vehicle, is due to be sentenced by 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III at a hearing beginning at 9 a.m. April 20, at the Kerr County Courthouse, according to court records. At least one family member of the deceased told The Kerrville Daily Times they planned to submit victim impact statements to the court at the sentencing which is open to the public.
