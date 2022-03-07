Kerr County resident Lisa Nye-Salladin, left, provides input to Texas Department of Transportation planner Darcie Schipull about what projects she’d like to see funded in the next five years at a Monday public workshop on TxDOT’s 2023-26 Rural Transportation Improvement Program. In the background is Clayton Ripps, TxDOT director of transportation planning and development.
The public has until early April to weigh in on how state and federal funds should be spent on roads in Kerr County for the next few years.
A public workshop on the Texas Department of Transportation’s draft 2023-26 Rural Transportation Improvement Program was held Monday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center to solicit public input in person. The presentation can be viewed online athttps://bit.ly/35yL1Jo, and the associated Powerpoint slides can be viewed athttps://bit.ly/35BqpQs. Maps showing local information average daily traffic, average daily truck traffic, number of through lanes, lane width, road pavement conditions, location and density of fatal crashes, previously funded TxDOT projects and more can be found athttps://bit.ly/35UHnsX.
