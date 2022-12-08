With only a couple of days left before the deadline for all Angel Tree gifts to be returned, The Salvation Army still has a number of “forgotten angels” yet to be adopted. The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program in Kerrville provides toys and Christmas gifts for more than 500 children each year.
The deadline to return the gifts for the annual Salvation Army Angel Tree program is December 10. Distribution Day is on December 16. “Our community of donors, partners, and volunteers is what keeps The Salvation Army Angel Tree program alive year after year,” said Captain Jeremiah Romack of The Salvation Army. “Your kindness ensures every child has a gift to open on Christmas morning, and that parents don’t have to decide between paying bills or buying toys. Unfortunately, each year there are angel tags left on our trees, gifts that aren’t returned, or gifts brought to us after the deadline. These are our ‘forgotten angels.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.