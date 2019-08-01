It was when Tim Hernandez was on a college campus for his daughter, who is now studying fashion, that a sign advertising a photography class caught his eye.
“I always wanted to learn how to operate a camera,” said Hernandez, the newest reporter for the Kerrville Daily Times. “I went there and checked it out, and by the end of the day, they had convinced me to take four classes.”
Thus took off Hernandez’s second bachelor’s degree in communication and journalism with which he graduated in May at Texas A&M University in San Antonio. So far, he said he’s enjoyed the adventurous day-to-day.
“There’s always new stuff that pops up that keeps it interesting,” Hernandez said. “You carry the same beat, but things change in your beat, the stories change. ... You’re meeting new people all the time.”
Hernandez has spent most of his life in San Antonio — where he resides now — learning about the world, from working at the Bexar County Jail to the San Antonio Disney Store, where he worked alongside his future wife.
“We still have the old sweaters that they gave us,” Hernandez said. “We thought we turned them in and we found them in the closet one day. They’re the old 1950s Mickey Mouse Club sweaters that came down mid-thigh with the V-neck and big M on the pocket.”
But Hernandez has not always been in San Antonio. He served active duty as a combat medic in Fort Hood for nearly four years. Shortly after completing his term as active duty, Hernandez signed up for the National Guard and was sent to the Persian Gulf War.
“It was like landing on the moon,” he said. “It’s different — you come from a place where there’s plenty of vegetation. People think it’s arid here, but it’s nothing in comparison. Here, in most parts of the state, there’s still scrub, but there it was like a gigantic beach with no water. It went on for miles and miles, everywhere you looked it was just sand.”
When Hernandez came back, he wrapped up his bachelor’s degree in accounting, and later, a masters in the same subject, and began a 22-year career working with money.
But the switch to something new — which turned out to be journalism — was a long time coming. Hernandez said he didn’t like accounting, only sticking around the field for so long to raise his daughter and son, now 19 and 17, respectively.
“You could be good at something and really just not like it,” Hernandez said. “When you stop learning things, you really are telling yourself, ‘I really only want to do what I’m doing now forever.’”
Learning is a huge constant in Hernandez’s life.
“I’m always learning, always teaching myself new things,” Hernandez said. “I like to see how smart I am. To some people that would sound really big-headed, but what I mean by that is, ‘How far can I push myself as far as learning something new?’”
Hernandez covers general assignment and can be reached at tim.hernandez@dailytimes.com.
