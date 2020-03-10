A pickup was reported missing from a car dealership in the 500 block of Benson Drive.
The vehicle, valued more than $69,000, was last seen on March 1 and was noticed missing on March 3, according to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, Kerrville Police Department spokesman.
The vehicle is described as a white 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LTZ Z71.
The case is being investigated as a felony theft.
