Peterson Regional Medical Center was awarded the Bill Aston Award for Quality for 2021. Pictured are Cory Edmundson, President and CEO, Elaine Ivy, Director of Quality Service, Pam Burton, Infection Prevention Supervisor and Sheila Donovan, Quality Nurse Auditor.
Peterson Health President and CEO Cory Edmondson announced that the hospital has received four Women’s Health Awards and an award from the Texas Hospital Association. The announcement came during a press conference Thursday at Peterson Regional Medical Center, 551 Hill Country Drive.
“2022 is starting off with a bang — a big bang — and we have not just one or two or three or four, but five new awards to announce, with no end in sight,” Edmondson said. “They (the awards) come from the voice of women. We were recognized by the Women’s Choice Awards, which is an entity that identifies the best brands, companies and healthcare facilities empowering women to choose only the best for themselves and their families.”
