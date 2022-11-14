A Kerrville Rotary Club-sponsored breakfast for veterans drew 150 people early Friday morning at the Hill Country Veterans Center on Meadowview Lane.
During the veterans appreciation breakfast of tacos, coffee, juices, fruits and pastries, a guest speaker, Retired Sgt. Major Tommy Shook, U.S. Army, spoke about his time in the military and honored his fellow veterans. Shook said he was a farm boy who entered the U.S. Army in 1960, served in the 82nd Airborne Division RECON as a fire team leader and squad leader in the Dominican Republic War in 1965.
