Sergeant Stephen George Jones Concho County Sheriff's Office, TX EOW: Monday, May 10, 2021. Sergeant Stephen Jones and Deputy Sheriff Samuel Leonard were shot and killed while responding to a complaint about a dog in Eden, Texas.

Deputy Sheriff Samuel Alexander Leonard Concho County Sheriff's Office, TX EOW: Monday, May 10, 2021. Deputy Sheriff Samuel Leonard and Sergeant Stephen Jones were shot and killed while responding to a complaint about a dog in Eden, Texas.

Sergeant Joshua Blake Bartlett Lubbock County Sheriff's Office, TX EOW: Thursday, July 15, 2021. Sergeant Bartlett and three other members of his SWAT team were shot as they engaged a barricade subject.

Reserve Deputy Sheriff Tom Larry Hoobler Childress County Sheriff's Office, TX EOW: Saturday, July 17, 2021. Reserve Deputy Sheriff Tom Hoobler died after suffering a heart attack on duty while directing traffic.

Police Officer Lewis Andrew "Andy" Traylor Austin Police Department, TX EOW: Saturday, July 31, 2021. Police Officer Andy Traylor succumbed to injuries sustained in a vehicle crash three days earlier while responding to an emergency call for service. He remained on life support and passed away on July 31st, 2021, after his organs were donated.

Investigator Dusty L. Wainscott Grayson County Sheriff's Office, TX EOW: Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Investigator Dusty Wainscott collapsed and died after chasing and getting into a physical altercation with two suspects who fled on foot during a traffic stop.

Senior Police Officer William John Jeffrey Houston Police Department, TX EOW: Monday, September 20, 2021. Senior Police Officer Bill Jeffrey was shot and killed while serving a narcotics warrant in Harris County.

Deputy Constable Kareem Anthony Atkins Harris County Constable's Office - Precinct 4, TX EOW: Saturday, October 16, 2021. Deputy Constable Kareem Atkins was shot and killed from ambush while arresting a robbery suspect, who also wounded two other deputies.

Senior Patrolman Sherman Otto Benys, Jr. Kingsville Police Department, TX EOW: Thursday, November 4, 2021. Senior Patrolman Sherman Benys succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained three days earlier while responding to a domestic dispute.

Police Officer Richard Lee Houston, II Mesquite Police Department, TX EOW: Friday, December 3, 2021. Police Officer Richard Houston was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance in the parking lot of a grocery store

Special Agent Anthony Salas Texas Department of Public Safety - Criminal Investigations Division, TX EOW: Saturday, January 22, 2022. Special Agent Anthony Salas was killed in a traffic accident accident while conducting joint tactical operations with the United States Border Patrol's BORTAC unit.

Corporal Charles Galloway Harris County Constable's Office - Precinct 5, TX EOW: Sunday, January 23, 2022. Corporal Charles Galloway was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop.

Sergeant Ramon Gutierrez Harris County Sheriff's Office, TX EOW: Monday, January 24, 2022. Sergeant Ramon Gutierrez was struck and killed by a drunk driver while directing traffic.

Deputy Sheriff Lorin Marie Readmond Loving County Sheriff's Office, TX EOW: Saturday, January 29, 2022. Deputy Sheriff Lorin Readmond was killed in a vehicle collision while enroute to assist another deputy.

Deputy Constable Neil Adams San Jacinto County Constable's Office - Precinct 1, TX EOW: Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Deputy Constable Neil Adams was shot and killed after he responded to a report of a disorderly subject.

Police Officer David Glen Evans San Antonio Police Department, TX EOW: Friday, February 25, 2022. Police Officer David Evans succumbed to complications of gunshot wounds sustained on January 3rd, 2003 during a domestic dispute, during which three other officers were also shot.

Sergeant Barbara Majors Fenley Eastland County Sheriff's Office, TX EOW: Thursday, March 17, 2022. Sergeant Barbara Fenley was killed following a traffic accident while trying to evacuate residents during the rapidly moving Eastland Complex Fires.

Deputy Sheriff Darren Almendarez Harris County Sheriff's Office, TX EOW: Thursday, March 31, 2022. Deputy Sheriff Darren Almendarez was shot and killed when he responded after seeing three men committing a vehicle burglary.

Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis Harris County Constable's Office - Precinct 7, TX EOW: Saturday, April 2, 2022. Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis was killed when her patrol car was struck by a drunk driver.