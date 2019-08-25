In Kerrville social circles it’s simply known as “The Party.”
In the art world, the meaning of the annual Roundup Exhibition and Sale is the biggest event of the year for the Museum of Western Art. The three-day show kicks off on Sept. 5 with a preview party and culminates with the Sept. 7 art sale.
“We are thrilled that so many incredible Western Artists have agreed to participate in this year’s exhibition and sale,” noted the museum’s executive director, Darrell Beauchamp. “The quality of the works and the fabulous setting will make this year’s exhibition one to remember.”
Even though it’s a major fundraiser for the museum, Beauchamp doesn’t know what to fully expect from the sale, but he’s looking forward to the event and the art.
“There’s money raised through the sale of art, the sale of tickets, outright donations and people even use the opportunity to make outright contributions and update their memberships,” Beauchamp said. “Suffice it say, the Annual Roundup and Party is major even in the life of our museum.”
Judging the valuation of the event is challenging.
“Most art sales in the country hope to sell 50% of any given show,” Beauchamp said. “Our numbers have varied over the years depending on the art, what’s hot in the market at the time and the buyers in attendance.”
WHAT’S IT COST?
Enhanced tickets — $175 per ticket. Includes admission to all events. Patrons purchasing individual tickets cannot be guaranteed seating with other single ticket buyers. First-come, first-seated tickets at open-seating tables.
Regular tickets — $125 per ticket. Admission to Saturday event only. Patrons purchasing individual tickets cannot be guaranteed seating with other single ticket buyers. First-come, first-seated tickets at open-seating tables.
WHO WILL BE THERE?
Beauchamp noted that the works will be available via an electronic catalog in mid-August.
Just some of the artists who will be participating in the exhibition and sale include Cowboy Artists of America members Jason Scull, T.D. Kelsey, Grant Redden, Mikel Donahue, Dustin Payne and Oreland Joe.
