Local firefighters battled at least two brush fires on Monday, one north of Ingram and another near Harper.
The fire southeast of Harper, in Gillespie County, had affected 91 acres and was 70% contained as of 8:52 p.m. Monday, according to information from the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire was near the east end of Michael Drive.
