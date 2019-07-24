The remains of Army Cpl. Billy Joe Butler have returned to Texas soil after close to 70 years. They were welcomed home with what Phil Steward said was a big, warm reception.
“Big towns, little towns, this is one of the biggest receptions that I’ve seen,” said Steward, president of the 2nd Engineer Combat Battalion Association, the same that Butler belonged to. “It was a good day.”
Steward came all the way from Lafayette, Georgia. He said he makes it a rule that he attends every repatriation funeral for fallen soldiers in his battalion. So far, he’s attended nine, from Arlington to Riverside, California.
Cpl. Brenden Pagel, Butler’s great nephew, was part of the Honor Guard that met Butler’s remains at the San Antonio International Airport. He said the family has a strong military background and that seeing his great uncle come home inspires him to keep pushing forward.
“I just keep pushing through, keep striving for my goals,” Pagel said. “It’s nice to see him being able to come home after several decades. ... It’s a chance for all of us to really be at peace.”
Butler’s procession was greeted with flags, fire trucks, law enforcement oficers and residents sprinkled along Interstate 10, Sidney Baker Street and Junction Highway.
“It’s just a really special occasion,” said Stephanie Beach, Butler’s great niece. “I’m excited to have this finally at a close.”
Steward added that there ytare still 161 men missing, unaccounted for, from the battle in which Butler was captured.
Butler will be buried in Nichols Cemetery, close to his parents.
The funeral is at 10 a.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Drive.
Due to many people expressing interest in attending the funeral, it was moved from Kerrville Funeral Home to the church. If the sanctuary fills up, attendees may be directed to the fellowship hall, where the service will be “piped in,” according to a funeral home spokesman.
After the 10 a.m. service at the church, there will be a procession to Nichols Cemetery, 2900 Junction Highway.
Members of the public are asked to line Junction Highway from the 2100 block to the 2900 block for the funeral procession.
