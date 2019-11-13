Man jailed on suspicion of violating sex offender requirements
A 30-year-old man convicted of committing aggravated sexual assault against a 7-year-old in 2005 was in the county jail today on accusations of failing to abide by sex offender registration law.
Ryan Lee Moore was arrested Tuesday following an indictment by a 198th District Court grand jury. The indictment was issued based on an investigation by the Kerr County Sheriff's Office, which on Wednesday issued a press release claiming that he failed to report that he'd quit working at a local restaurant that was not identified.
"When investigators attempted to locate Moore they learned that he was not living at the address he reported," states the press release. "Further investigation revealed that Moore had moved to Joshua, Texas, without reporting the move to Kerr County or registering in Joshua."
According to the sex offender registry run by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Moore was convicted of two felony charges in 2005: indecency with a child by sexual contact and aggravated assault of a child. The victim was a 7-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The identity of the court in which he was convicted was not immediately available, but it was not in Kerr County.
According to the registry, Moore's address is 4100 Black Forest Trail, Joshua, and he will not be required to register as a sex offender after May 22, 2027.
As of Wednesday morning, Moore was being held on bonds totaling $20,000, according to jail records.
