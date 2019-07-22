Local kids were immersed in the world of stagecraft on Friday during a summer arts camp hosted by the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center in Kerrville.
As part of the summer art camp programs, KACC presented the original play, “The Great Huntress,” written and directed by Monika Lovelace, who is one of the art camp teachers.
The programs primarily involve visual arts, with each week starting a different camp session. On the week of July 14, students participated in the performance arts program.
“They cast the roles the first day and learned their lines and did theater exercises throughout the week,” said Teri Valentine, KACC business manager
Campers ages 8 through 13 participated in this week’s program. Next week the KACC will host their middle school visual arts camp.
“Some kids come back and have been doing it for around two to three years now.” Al Zirkel, program manager said. “It is really a confidence builder. They get to be around other kids and it’s an opportunity to learn about theater and running lines.They really blossom.”
