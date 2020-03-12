Responding to insinuations of electoral impropriety made by former Kerr County Sheriff hopeful Carol Twiss, the campaign manager for Eli Garcia says his boss and fellow candidate Larry Leitha are committed to running a clean, civil campaign ahead of the runoff election.
“People are aware of what Carol’s doing already,” said Mark Russell, Garcia’s campaign manager. “The truth eventually exposes itself. I just want to be able to keep it a level playing field as far as keeping it clean, keeping it ethical. We don’t need the animosity in the campaign.”
Twiss, former candidate for sheriff in the recent primary election, endorsed Garcia’s opponent, Larry Leitha, and also posted messages on Facebook taking aim at unnamed candidates. On Monday, a Facebook post by Twiss’s account states the office of sheriff needs “someone who is competent enough to do the job.” Another post on Monday includes a link to the oath of office elected officials have to make, along with the statement, “It’s going to be hard for some folks to take this oath of office and not commit perjury.” A post on Sunday states that the office of sheriff “requires competence and ethics, the only choice at this point is LARRY LEITHA.”
Leitha is a retired DPS special agent and Garcia is a sergeant at the sheriff’s office. Twiss also works for the sheriff’s office; she’s a captain.
“I think what people will find out is that Larry and Eli have a deep respect for one another and that’s the way we want to keep it,” Russell said. “Let’s keep the focus on what is most important for the community.”
Leitha, in a text message, said from the moment he announced his candidacy, he has been committed to running a clean, mutually respectful campaign.
“This is the manner in which I will run the Sheriff’s Office as well, when elected,” Leitha texted.
In contrast to the tone of some of Twiss’s social media comments, Mitch Lambdin had the following to say to his former opponents on Facebook:
“Congratulations, Eli and Larry,” he wrote. “Good luck in the runoff to both of you! I may have lost the election, but I gained two new friends, and for that I am grateful.
“To my great supporters — thank you for all of your hard work and dedication! You all conducted yourselves with the highest moral and ethical standards from start to finish. I am very proud of each of you. God bless you all.”
Former sheriff candidate Tommy Eddie Hill had the following to say following the election:
“We started this journey a year ago, when I prayed and asked God if I should take on such a task as running for Kerr County Sheriff and his answer was yes,” Hill wrote. “I never asked to win but I did ask for him to give me the strength and the wisdom to have integrity, be honest and most of all be humble. During this journey I have had the pleasure to know the other candidates whom I believe have brought integrity, honesty and humbleness to this race, which is rarely seen.”
Garcia and Leitha each won about 27% of the vote, triggering the May runoff. Garcia garnered 45 more votes than Leitha. Twiss came in third with 24.86%.
Garcia and Leitha are set to be on a runoff ballot in early voting from May 18-22, and a final election day set for May 26.
People who voted in the Democratic primary will not be eligible to vote in the Republican runoff.
The winner of the runoff is expected to face presumed Libertarian candidate Warren Funk in the November general election. Funk is expected to be nominated by his party this month.
