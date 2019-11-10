Santikos Entertainment, based in San Antonio, is offering all active and retired military a free movie ticket on Monday.
“There is never a thank-you big enough for our brave men and women,” said Andrew Brooks, executive director of marketing and sales for Santikos. “But we hope to see the theater full of veterans. On behalf of Santikos, we just want to always remember to say, ‘thank you’ to those who served and continue to serve.”
To receive the free admission, all active and retired military are asked to show a valid ID at any Santikos location guests services desk.
For more information, visit www.santikos.com.
