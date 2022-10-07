The Planning and Zoning Commission faced Thursday what should be the last Conditional Use Permit requests before the new short-term rental ordinance becomes effective this week. Hearing evidence on eight new permits are, from left, John Bernhard, Clifford Tuttle, Chairman Michael Sigerman and Jeff Harris. Six of the eight permits were granted, one was denied, and one was deadlocked, 3-3.
Some of the last Conditional Use Permits for short-term rentals came before the Planning and Zoning Commission at the regular monthly meeting Thursday. These requests were submitted before the ordinance change by Kerrville City Council, which takes effect this week.
P&Z faced eight requests for permits, half of which are located in the Las Casitas addition in the Riverhill subdivision. Las Casitas was designed to have rental units under the “Stay and Play” program designed by Riverhill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.