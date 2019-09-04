A grand jury has indicted a 27-year-old Kerrville ex-con on parole of nine felonies related to cocaine, methamphetamine and child endangerment.
Demonshea Dakkari Morris is accused of using or possessing cocaine, meth and amlodipine besylate on May 23 while he was in charge of caring for five children, all younger than 15 years of age. He’s also accused of dealing cocaine on May 11 and May 22.
It’s not clear from court records how he came to be in charge of the children or how he’s related to them, but court records indicate four of them share his last name.
More information will be available as the case progresses through court; prosecutors do not discuss the details of pending cases.
Morris’s pending charges include:
• Five state jail felony charges of abandoning or endangering a child, each punishable by as much as two years in prison.
• Three second-degree felony drug charges each punishable by as much as 20 years in prison.
• One first-degree felony drug charge punishable by as much as life in prison.
• Misdemeanor charge of possessing amlodipine besylate without a prescription.
Morris, who has been arrested 17 times since 2009 in Kerr County, was sentenced to seven years in prison on Nov. 12, 2015, for two burglaries. According to records, on or about Dec. 4, 2013, Morris entered a building at Texas Lions Camp to steal guitars and cameras. On or about Oct. 9, 2013, Morris entered a woman’s residence at the Texas Lions Camp to steal a lawn mower, DVD player and movies, body wash, laundry detergent, dryer sheets and shampoo.
Due to his recent charges, Morris is accused of violating parole.
Morris also was convicted of misdemeanor theft for stealing a woman’s necklace in June 2009.
He also has several misdemeanor traffic convictions.
Morris was in the county jail on $236,000 in bonds as of Wednesday, according to jail records.
INDECENCY WITH A CHILD
In another case that recently went before a grand jury, 42-year-old Jorge Lyola Rivas, of Kerrville, was accused of touching two girls younger than 17 years old in May.
Rivas is charged with three counts of second-degree felony indecency with a child, each punishable by as much as 20 years in prison. He was in the county jail on $120,000 in bonds as of Wednesday, according to jail records.
OTHER INDICTMENTS
Others recently indicted by the 198th grand jury include:
• Cynthia Garz, second-degree felony drug possession.
• Travis William Nolan, second-degree felony burglary of a habitation.
• Sheila Whitley Moore, third-degree felony evidence tampering and third-degree felony drug possession.
• Sandra Muck Roberts, second-degree felony burglary of a habitation.
• Ruben Garcia Jr., state jail felony drug possession and second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is accused of brandishing a machete at a woman in July and threatening to cut off her head.
• Rafael Arredondo, vehicle theft and evading arrest with a vehicle, both state jail felonies.
• Phillip Harper Howard, DWI with at least two previous DWI convictions, a third-degree felony.
• Luis Olivares, DWI with at least two previous DWI convictions, a third-degree felony.
• Laurie Ann Lynn, second-degree felony manufacturing or delivering a drug.
• John Byron Henderson, third- degree felony drug possession.
• Joey Lee Parks, third-degree felony failure to comply with sex offender registration.
• Jesus Alberto Reyes, state jail felony drug possession.
• Jacy Blair Vickers, state jail felony drug possession.
• Ernest Carrasco,
state jail felony drug possession.
• Dusty Moore Warren, three state jail felonies; theft against an elderly
person and two counts of drug possession.
• Dustin Dwain Shelton, two counts of state jail felony marijuana dealing.
• Alfredo Ortegon Jr., state jail felony drug possession.
• Andrea Michelle Merritt, two counts of state jail felony drug possession.
• Arthur Bosquez Hernandez, a state jail felony meth-dealing charge and two second-degree felony meth-dealing charges.
• Cynthia Garza Rocha, third-degree felony drug possession.
• Daria Ann Gellenbeck, state jail felony drug possession.
• Don Dwayne Garces, second-degree felony meth possession charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.