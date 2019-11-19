Schreiner University traveled to St. Mary’s University in San Antonio on Saturday to compete against 26 other teams from across Texas and Oklahoma in the 22nd Annual Texas Regional Ethics Bowl.
Schreiner University’s honor students Matthew Walton and Victoria Tribino, of Fredericksburg, and Jessie Leal, of San Antonio, went undefeated and finished in fourth place earning them an invitation to the National competition in February 2020.
In the TREB students from various colleges and universities square off in matches lasting over five hours before a panel of judges and debate the issues of ethics cases, selected from a wide variety of topics such as medicine, law, the environment, socio-economic policy, warfare and more.
Competitors receive cases about six weeks in advance and spend the time leading up to the event analyzing them in terms of the relevant principles and values.
Although similar to a debate, an Ethics Bowl allows teams to decide for themselves how to evaluate the case. There are no “affirmative” and “negative” sides determined by a flip of a coin. Students have already worked through the issues on their own, not knowing for certain what questions they will answer.
