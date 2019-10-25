It was nowhere near Christmas, but the radios were playing “White Christmas” all day long as Staff Sgt. Dwight McDonald and his fellow Marines were in combat during the Vietnam War in 1975. The song was a signal that it was time to go home.
“That didn’t bother me then, but when I got back, those were bad memories and bad things that we were doing that day,” McDonald said. “Once I got married, from Thanksgiving, I would be very agitated until Christmas Day, and I had no idea why. I wouldn’t buy gifts, wouldn’t put up a tree, wouldn’t do nothing. ... I didn’t have any idea why that was.”
He didn’t realize the connection between his bad memories and the popular Christmas carol until 25 years later at a reunion, when he found out everyone else he served with had the same problem.
“Because we had no resources made available to us, those are the kinds of things you suffer through until somebody offhand makes a comment,” McDonald said. “Those resources were available, we just weren’t told about it. That’s the thing about the Wounded Warriors Project — they kind of pick up the slack in that respect.”
The Wounded Warriors Project, or WWP, is a national nonprofit that provides mental and physical health treatment primarily to veterans who served during 9/11 and after.
While McDonald does not fall in that category, the WWP cause is still important to him. That’s why he sits on the board for a new nonprofit called the Hill Country Gala, which has the sole purpose of raising funds to benefit WWP and specifically wounded warriors living in the Hill Country.
“It’s too late for what happened to Vietnam vets, but it’s not too late to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” McDonald said. “I don’t want this to happen to the young kids.”
The Hill Country Gala is throwing a formal fundraiser, “Here’s to Our Heroes,” which will raise funds for the San Antonio branch of WWP that serves the entire Hill Country area. The event will have a gourmet dinner, wine and drinks, music, a band, dancing, a live auction and cash raffle.
“Freedom is not free,” said Ward Jones, who helped organize the Hill Country Gala. “It’s so easy in our daily lives to forget one of the biggest reasons we enjoy all the things we have and can do. That’s the sacrifice of people like these wounded warriors and their families.”
The Hill Country Gala is brand new — founded in September 2018 — and this upcoming event will be the first one of its kind. It is an approved 501(c)(3) organization.
“One of the things that this gala will do is make wounded warriors in the Hill Country more aware of treatment they could get through the San Antonio office,” Jones said. “I’ve talked to wounded warriors here who don’t even know it’s available.”
It’s also important to Jones to recognize the people who provide care for the wounded warriors. He said 40 percent of veterans coming back from Iraq and Afghanistan have traumatic brain injury and 60 percent have post-traumatic stress disorder.
“Without treatment and care from their families and professional caregivers, many of them wind up as suicides,” Jones said.
The event will be black-tie and formal in a “very classy, yet humble way,” Jones said. Everyone is welcome.
Schreiner University and Walmart are big sponsors for the event. The Kerrville Daily Times also is a sponsor.
Tickets are $100. Companies can buy tables for $1,500, $2,500 or $5,000. The last day to get tickets is Nov. 1. The event takes place 5:30 p.m.-midnight Nov. 9 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27.
Those interested in going to the gala or donating can call Jones at 830-896-6714 or visit hillcountrygala.com.
