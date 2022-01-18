Visitors to Peterson Hospital Wednesday morning Jan. 19 might see several ambulances and personal vehicles converging on the Emergency Department during a mock mass shooting training event. It starts at 9:45 a.m. and will conclude at 11 a.m.
A mass casualty event will be conducted at Peterson Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, Jan. 19, to train the staff in large emergency events, according to Lisa Winters, Peterson’s director of marketing and community relations.
