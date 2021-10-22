A cornhole tournament is just one of the many activities available for families who attend the K’Star Big Ta’ Do event in Harper on Saturday, Oct. 23, in support of their nonprofit organization. There will be a trap shooting competition, face painting, food, music, dancing, raffles, live and silent auctions and a bouncy house.
K’Star, a family counseling and emergency shelter for children in crisis, will host a Big Ta’ Do event Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Tres Molinos Hill Country Ranch and Resort in Harper, at 4260 North Ranch Road. Organizers promise it will be lots of fun for the whole family.
Things get off to an early start with registration for the skeet shoot at 10:30 a.m. The top three finishers in the shoot will win a rifle or shotgun
