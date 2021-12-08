Shipley Do-nuts corporate trainers and fill-in employees from other locations are, from left, Florencia Otero, Jessika Beech, Erika Lopez and franchise owner Ou Taing stand ready to take orders at the front counter. They are helping out Taing at the soft opening of the latest donut shop in Kerrville, Shipley Do-nuts, 704 Junction Highway.
On Wednesday, Dec. 8, another donut shop opened in Kerrville. Shipley Do-nuts is the fourth donut shop operating in town, with a fifth, Dunkin Donuts, scheduled to open in the coming weeks.
This is not the first time Shipley Do-nuts has been in Kerrville. There was one, but it closed in the 1970s. The newest location is at 704 Junction Highway and is open daily 5 a.m.-6 p.m. It offers more than 60 types of fresh gourmet donuts and kolaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.